Confirmed Negative cases in Wisconsin – 23,859

Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 2112

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 588 (28%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 56

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 5

ADAMS COUNTY HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES DIVISION OF PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK ITS 1ST CONFIRMED CASE OF COVID 19 IN ADAMS COUNTY. THE COUNTY CURRENTLY HAS 51 NEGATIVE CASES WITH SEVERAL PENDING LAB RESULTS

Wisconsin Data

Measures to take to lower risk of contracting virus:

-Clean Hands Often

-Avoid Close Contacts

-Stay Home if Your Sick

-Cover Coughs & Sneezes

-Wear Face Mask if Your Sick

-Clean & Disinfect