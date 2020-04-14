Juneau County COVID 19 Updates

Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 3555

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1049 (30%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 170

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 7

Health Officials have stated Safer at Home order is working here in Wisconsin.

The COVID-19 Situational Awareness Update was developed by the Wisconsin Hospital Association Information Center (WHAIC) in collaboration with the Department of Health Services (DHS). This dashboard is dynamic and we expect to make additional enhancements to it over the coming days/weeks.

WHAIC Dashboard

Wisconsin Data

Remember—there are no medications or vaccines to protect us. Physical separation is the best way to stop this virus from spreading further.

Here’s what we are asking:

Stay at home.

Limit your physical interactions to the same people during this time. Less than five people total will help us stop the virus from spreading.

Keep at least 6 feet apart from others and avoid direct physical contact.

Limit the amount of time you spend making essential trips to the grocery store or to pick up medication.

Make essential trips no more than once a week.

And stay in touch over the phone with your family and friends as much as possible. We all need support through this time.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.