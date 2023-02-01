Further information is being released in the investigations related to Felicia J. Wanna.

On 1/2/2023 the family of Felicia Wanna called to request a welfare check be completed as they had not seen or heard from Felicia since 12/29/2022. Numerous attempts were made to contact and locate Felicia with no success. An investigation was opened by the Ho-Chunk Police Department and further investigative options were attempted. The investigation was able to determine that on the evening of 12/29/22 Felicia was in the area of the Tomah Wal-Mart. Video footage was obtained from security cameras in the area of the Tomah Wal-Mart and we were able to confirm that Felicia was in that area at 7:20 p.m. Felicia is seen leaving the Tomah Wal-Mart under her own free will. It was also discovered through the investigation that Felicia did not have her vehicle or cell phone with her at that time, as a known party had taken both to La Crosse. Although a number of other sightings were reported, this is the last confirmed sighting of Felicia.

On 1/18/23 an expansive ground search operation was conducted in the area that Felicia was last seen. During that search Felicia’s body was located in a remote area approximately 1.5 miles from the Tomah Wal-Mart.

The investigation has concluded that the primary cause of Felicia’s death was hypothermia due to environmental exposure.

The death investigation was completed by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Ho-Chunk Police Department, DCI, WI State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.