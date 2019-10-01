On November 22, 2020 at approximately 2:18 PM, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Viroqua Police were attempting to apprehend Brandon R. Sebranek, age 26, of rural Hillsboro, on felony warrants. Brandon R. Sebranek took off from Officers on foot in the City of Viroqua and ran into a corn field off of County Road NN. At approximately 3:20 PM, Sebranek was located and transported to the Vernon County Detention Center.

Additional charges will be sought by the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

Assisting at the scene was the Viroqua Police Department, Westby Police Department, and the Department of Natural Resources.