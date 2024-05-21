Rudig Jensen Ford Chrysler Dodge JeepRam and Abra Auto Body of New Lisbon are pleased to announce a slight transition in Ownership within the organization. Derek Nelson and Jordan Schmidt will be the sole partnersas of Today. This strategic move has been a part of the plan from the beginning. We want to thank Bobbi Southworth for her almost 2 decades here and all that she has contributed to helping to build the dealership as we know it today. We are committed to ensuring Rudig Jensen remains the complete automotive campus that we have been dedicated to providing to our Community.

“It has been a privilege to be part of this amazing organization and Community. I will leave here today with a heart full of gratitude, cherished relationships, and great memories. While my role may be changing my support for these businesses remains the same.” Southworth said.

“This decision marks a step forward for our dealership and auto body shop,” said Jordan Schmidt, Owner. “Derek and I are committed to continuous improvement and dedication to our Customers and the Communities we serve. We are excited about the future and are looking forward to implementing new strategies that align with our core values and Customer expectations.”

Rudig Jensen Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Abra Auto Body of New Lisbon have long been integral parts of the New Lisbon and surrounding communities, providing top-tier automotive services and actively participating in local initiatives. Our commitment will remain a pivotal focus of our dealership.

“We are immensely proud of our roots in Juneau County and aim to continue the same Customer service and Community involvement these companies have always provided” Nelson added. “Our dedication to the community goes beyond business. We are committed to contributing positively and building lasting relationships with our Customers and their families.”

As we move forward, Rudig Jensen Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Abra Auto Body of New Lisbon will continue to offer the same high-quality service our customers have come to expect.

www.rudigjensen.com. For more information, please contact: Jordan Schmidt or Derek Nelson (608) 562-3100 or visit