Royall School District Superintendent Mark Gruen is staying put at Royall at least for another year. The Royall School board unanimously voted to renew Gruen’s contract for one year. Gruen had been one of the finalists for a Superintendent Job at the Pardeeville School District, but said he will turn that down to remain at his alma-mater Royall. Many people showed up to the January 25th School Board Meeting in support of Gruen’s renewal. There were some in attendance who felt like Gruen was being forced out of his position by the Royall School Board. Gruen is appreciative of the support he has received from the community.