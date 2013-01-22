The Royall FFA will be hosting a pancake appreciation breakfast this Sunday February 23rd from 8am until noon. It will be held in the Royall High School cafeteria. This is an APPRECIATION breakfast and the FFA will only be charging a $1.00 for the meal which includes all you can eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice and milk. If you bring TWO nonperishable food items per person for the food pantry you will be able to eat free.