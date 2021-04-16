The Royall Panthers scored 44 unanswered points in a 44-7 victory over rival Brookwood. Brookwood got an early 7-0 lead on a 78 yard touchdown by Franklin Wildes but that lead would be short lived. Royall responded with 3 touchdown runs by Zephyr Turner and 2 touchdown runs by Jameson Bender. Royall led 20-7 at halftime. Royall got a late touchdown on a long fumble recovery for 6 by Brady Uppena. Uppena also had 2 two point conversion receptions form quarterback Max Benish. The Panthers are now 4-0 on the season under first year head coach Kole Huth. Brookwood falls to 1-3. Royall hosts fellow undefeated Cashton next Friday night. Royall will host Bangor.