Local Leader Delivers Community Banking Message to Nation’s Capital

Washington, D.C. (October 5, 2023)—The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) recently announced that Dan Ravenscroft, President & CEO of Royal Bank in Elroy, Wis. was elected to the ICBA Federal Delegate Board. ICBA is the nation’s voice for community banks.

“It’s an honor to be elected to represent the community banking industry and shine a light on the invaluable work community banks across the nation do to strengthen and build more resilient communities,” Ravenscroft said. “I look forward to leveraging my experience as a local community banker to ensure that advocacy in Washington reflects the needs of our local economy and communities and to engaging with my fellow community bankers from across the country to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish.”

In addition to helping shape and advocate ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, Ravenscroft’s duties include engaging in grassroots activities in Wisconsin and serving as a liaison between independent community bankers and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C. He will also work to recruit new members to ICBA.

ICBA is the only national organization dedicated exclusively to promoting the interests of locally operated community banks and savings institutions. With trusted financial expertise and high-quality customer service as their hallmarks, community banks offer the best financial services option for millions of consumers, small businesses and agricultural enterprises.

“Dan is a respected member of his community and a dedicated advocate for our industry,” said ICBA Chairman Derek B. Williams, president and CEO of Century Bank & Trust in Milledgeville, Ga. “We are fortunate to have Dan serve as a volunteer and contribute his valuable experience and unique perspective for the benefit of our industry, as well as the customers and communities we serve.”