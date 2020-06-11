Royal Bank is leading the way in community banking in many ways, giving them a powerful voice for the rural communities they serve. Most recently, Natalie Adams, Assistant Vice President – Brand Development at Royal Bank, earned the 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders by Independent Banker magazine, the award-winning monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA).The award recognizes the nation’s up-and-coming community bank innovators and influencers who represent the future of the industry.

“From CEOs to compliance officers, branch managers, lenders and marketers, this annual award continues to uncover extraordinary talent within the community banking industry,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “We congratulate Natalie on this well-deserved honor. Her deep belief in the community bank business model and passion for supporting local customers and communities, especially in this COVID-19 environment where community bankers continue to step up to serve the needs of customers, should be commended.”

The feature story, which is included in the newly released June issue of Independent Banker, highlights how the 40 Under 40 honorees have overcome challenges and answered the call for innovation. The leaders also share their philosophies on leadership and where they see big opportunities for the industry. Chosen from hundreds of entries, candidates were judged on the following criteria: character, leadership, community involvement, and innovation.

“I’m honored to have been named to the ICBA Independent Banker’s 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders list among so many great thought leaders in community banking,” Adams said. “Community banks have such a positive impact in the lives of our customers and the communities we serve and I’m so proud to be part of this great industry.”

In the six years she’s been with the bank, Natalie has helped to solidify the organizations brand, including establishing a voice for the bank through their social media presence, coordinating volunteer efforts and promoting local businesses and organizations. Under Natalie’s guidance, the bank has received recognition on the local, state and national stages for their innovative leadership and creative approach.

“We’re incredibly proud of Natalie for being named to this impressive list of community bank leaders,” said Dan Ravenscroft, Royal Bank President and CEO. “Natalie embodies the best and brightest aspects of community banking. She understands that our goal and responsibility as a community bank is to enrich the cities and towns in which we live and work.”

Royal Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank with a network of offices in Central and Southwest Wisconsin including Adams, Avoca, Camp Douglas, Cassville, Cazenovia, Cobb, Dickeyville, Elroy, Endeavor, Gays Mills, Hillsboro, Lancaster, La Valle, Lone Rock, Mauston, New Lisbon, Oxford, Spring Green and Viroqua. Learn more at www.royalbank-usa.com , at Facebook.com/MyRoyal Bank or on Instagram @MyRoyalBank.

The Independent Community Bankers of America® creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. With more than 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ nearly 750,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding more than $5 trillion in assets, nearly $4 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.4 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers’ dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at www.icba.org.