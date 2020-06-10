In response to the increased demand placed on local food pantries and the economic conditions Wisconsin farmers have faced throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Royal Bank has provided $20,000 in Covid-19 relief funds to help support these critical areas. These gifts are being offered in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBC) Covid-19 Relief Grant Program.

Royal Bank is accomplishing this mission by purchasing gift cards to local beef and dairy processing facilities that process products directly from farms across their footprint. These gift cards are being given to food pantries that serve the communities the bank operates in to be used as they need it.

“The pandemic has put immense pressure on our local farmers and food pantries,” said Glenda Faull, Chief Banking Officer. “We knew we wanted to support in some way and giving back in this way was a natural fit.”

Feedback from the businesses the bank has purchased gift cards to and from the local food pantries they’ve partnered with has been overwhelmingly positive. Food pantries can use their gift cards as they need it, allowing them to stock up without being overwhelmed for storage and the businesses appreciate the gift card purchases during this time.

“We’re grateful to our partners at FHLBC for the opportunity to give back to our communities in this way and to help support our local farmers, food pantries and families in need during this time,” said Dan Ravenscroft, President & CEO.

