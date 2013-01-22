Royal Bank has entered into an agreement to acquire two branch locations of Associated Bank in Richland Center and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, pending regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

“Our commitment to serving the areas of central and southwest Wisconsin has been strong and we’re eager to welcome the communities of Richland Center and Prairie du Chien to our growing network of locations in the region,” said Royal Bank President & CEO, Dan Ravenscroft. “Our customers will continue to receive the highly personalized service they expect, while having access to a full set of lending capabilities, local decision-making and a convenient network of office locations. We’re working closely with the conversion team at Associated Bank to make this a smooth transition that supports employees, customers and the communities.”

Most recently, Royal Bank was nominated as a “Best Community Banks to Work For” and received the “Community Bank Service Award” for their creative efforts in supporting the communities they serve, both awarded by Independent Banker Magazine, a publication of the Independent Community Bankers America (ICBA). Additionally, Royal Bank has been consistently rated a five-star institution by Bauer Financial, a leading national bank star-rating service, recognizing them as one of the strongest financial institutions in the country on the basis of security, strength and reliability.

Expanding their footprint in these new markets helps Royal Bank build on their commitment of having a meaningful presence in growing markets that fit well with their existing footprint. They specialize in offering the products and services of larger institutions with a personal, relationship-based experience and an emphasis on local decision-making

In addition to welcoming Richland Center and Prairie du Chien, Royal Bank has a network of offices in central and southwest Wisconsin that include Adams, Avoca, Camp Douglas, Cassville, Cazenovia, Cobb, Dickeyville, Elroy, Endeavor, Gays Mills, Hillsboro, Lancaster, La Valle, Lone Rock, Mauston, New Lisbon, Oxford, Spring Green and Viroqua.

Teams from both institutions are working closely together to complete this transaction and will continue to communicate how the agreement affects customers. To help make the transition as seamless as possible, customers will receive more detailed information from Royal Bank in the coming months.