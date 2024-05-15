On 05/15/2024 at approximately 8:36 PM, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported rollover traffic crash on State Highway 173 near Coyote Ave, Warrens, WI. A passenger car was headed north on State Highway 173 when it left the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch where it overturned and landed on all four wheels. The driver and passenger fled from the vehicle when a citizen stopped to help. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office K9 Rebel and his handler responded to the scene and started a track of the suspects.

K9 Rebel tracked the suspects for approximately 500 yards through thick brush, heavy timber, and a swamp. K9 Rebel located both suspects hiding under a tree. Both men were taken into custody without further incident. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Todd M. Schaffer (age 55) of Oshkosh WI. Todd was charged with the following:

346.63(1)(a) Operating While under Influence (3rd)

946.41(1) Obstructing an Officer

346.70(1)( Fail to Notify Police of Accident

The crash is still under investigation and no other information will be released at this time. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Warrens First Responders, Tomah Ambulance, and Monroe County 911 Communications Center.