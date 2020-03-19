At 12:04 a.m. on Wednesday March 18, 2020, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a male subject had fallen of the stairs at the Roche-A-Cri State Park, which is located at 1767 STH 13 in the Township of Preston.

Adams county Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. The investigation revealed 60 year old Randal Cooper of Friendship, WI was near the lookout platform at the top of the stairs on the Roche-A-Cri Mound. Randal was with a friend who reported Randal was climbing a tree, outside the designated area for pedestrian travel, and suddenly fell from the tree and then down the rock formation going out of sight. Intoxicants are believed to be contributing factors to this incident. Deputies were able to locate Randal, but could not reach him due to grade of terrain.

Baraboo Fire Department Rope Rescue Team was contacted to assist with rescue efforts. Randal was recovered and pronounced deceased by Adams County Medical Examiner Personnel.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Adams County Medical Examiner, Lifestar Ambulance, Adams Fire District, Baraboo Fire Department Rope Rescue Team, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The investigation remains open at this time.

No further information is being released at this time.