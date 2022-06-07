The road near the home where retired Judge John Roemer was killed has been re-opened to traffic after three days of investigation. Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson has said he hopes the initial work on the fatal shooting will be completed by this (Tuesday) afternoon. W-I-S-N/T-V reports 56-year-old Douglas Uhde is accused of shooting the judge to death last week. Uhde was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found in the basement of the judge’s home when a tactical response team forced its way inside. Judge Roemer had sentenced his assailant to six years in prison in 2005. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.