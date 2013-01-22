Plan to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston in welcoming back singer and songwriter Rich Bauman on Saturday, January 11 at 2 pm. His wonderful songs and beautiful piano playing are sure to please the audience.

The concert is free and open to the public, however space is limited. If you would like to join the tenants for the January 11 concert, call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today. Also ask about a facility tour; apartments are now available.