On January 14, the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston welcomed back singer, songwriter and musician Rich Bauman. He performed original songs, along with some that everyone knew and could sing along with. His musical talent was on full display as he sang and played various instruments; including the guitar, piano and violin. Those in attendance enjoyed a great afternoon of music.

For information about upcoming events at Terrace Heights, call 608-847-2377. Ask about a tour of the facility as well – apartments are now available.