The remodeling at the main campus of Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston is in full swing. As part of the construction, the primary entrance of the medical center building is getting a makeover. To accomplish this, the entrance will be closed for two weeks, beginning Monday, October 3. During this time, patients and visitors will access the facility through temporary hospital entrances at the other end of the building.

Mile Bluff Clinic will be the main point of access during this project. There will be signage that directs hospital patients and visitors to temporary hospital entrances and parking. The majority of people will come through the East Clinic entrance. However, there will be parking available in front of the clinic for those who have trouble getting around, and need to enter through the primary clinic doors. Both of these temporary hospital entrances at Mile Bluff Clinic will be open 6 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday.

For those who need access to the medical center over the weekend, or on weekdays between 6 pm and 6 am, the emergency room will serve as the temporary hospital entrance.

If you need to access the hospital between October 3 and 14, you are encouraged to arrive early so that you have enough time to get from the clinic entrance over to the hospital. For those who do need assistance getting around, wheelchair transport will be made available inside the clinic.

You can stay up-to-date on Mile Bluff’s construction progress through social media and local news outlets.