The Mauston Police Department would like to remind everyone that school is back in session, and with this comes many safety concerns for our community and children.

Please make sure you are stopping for buses with the stop arm out, this is not an option, this is the law and in place for safety. The Mauston Police Department takes the safety of our community seriously, we want to see our children, and every child make it to school and home safely, every single day. Children will be more visible as school is back in session, please be aware of crosswalks, and pedestrian traffic. Please assist in making our community safe by slowing down and being aware of our children. Thank you