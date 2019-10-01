Registration opens March 1 for Gundersen’s Minutes in Motion
Gundersen Health System’s annual community physical activity challenge, Minutes in Motion, kicks off March 27 and runs through May 7. We invite our community members to join this free, six-week physical activity challenge.
Help Gundersen reach its goal to get over 4,000 participants moving for at least 30 minutes each day. All activity counts – exercise, cleaning, gardening, playing with your kids – so do something you enjoy! Participants can track their activity daily or weekly for a chance to win great prizes, including $500!
Gundersen welcomes all ages and fitness levels to participate in Minutes in Motion. Let’s get moving together!
Register for Minutes in Motion beginning on March 1 by visiting gundersenhealth.org/mim or by calling Gundersen Office of Population Health at (608) 775-8856 or (608) 775-1682. Registration will remain open throughout the challenge.
Comments are closed.