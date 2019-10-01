Gundersen Health System’s annual community physical activity challenge, Minutes in Motion, kicks off March 27 and runs through May 7. We invite our community members to join this free, six-week physical activity challenge.

Help Gundersen reach its goal to get over 4,000 participants moving for at least 30 minutes each day. All activity counts – exercise, cleaning, gardening, playing with your kids – so do something you enjoy! Participants can track their activity daily or weekly for a chance to win great prizes, including $500!

Gundersen welcomes all ages and fitness levels to participate in Minutes in Motion. Let’s get moving together!

Register for Minutes in Motion beginning on March 1 by visiting gundersenhealth.org/mim or by calling Gundersen Office of Population Health at (608) 775-8856 or (608) 775-1682. Registration will remain open throughout the challenge.