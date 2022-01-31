A single vehicle injury accident on the morning of Sunday January 30th 2022 at approximately 1:40am. The accident occurred on US Highway 14 in the town of Franklin between the City of Viroqua and Village of Readstown near B & L ln. The operator, Phillip Sands, of Reedsburg stated that he fell asleep while driving and was awoke when his vehicle traveled down an embankment and struck a tree.

Airbags deployed and Sands was not wearing his seatbelt. Sands sustained injuries in the crash and was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital to be treated.

K9 “Robbie” with the Viroqua Police Department was called to the scene to perform an open air sniff of the vehicle and indicated to the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office was the Viroqua Police Department, Readstown Fire Department, Readstown EMS, Tri State Ambulance, and Sleepy Hollow wrecker service.