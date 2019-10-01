The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reports a 65-year-old man drowned Saturday evening after falling out of his boat. The man’s name hasn’t been released. A 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that the victim was unresponsive at about 6:00 p-m. U-W Medflight was activated. When emergency responders arrived at Lake Redstone they found bystanders administering life-saving measures. They continued the effort but the victim died before he could be taken to a hospital. Witnesses told deputies the man fell out of his boat and tried to get back in, but then he went underwater again.