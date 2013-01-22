A local man was cited for Disorderly Conduct after bringing a dead skunk into city hall and yelling at the receptionist.

Reedsburg Police were dispatched to Reedsburg City Hall Tuesday afternoon at 1:17pm for a complaint of a male subject who brought a dead skunk into the front lobby after being told not to by city staff. Police were advised that the male was also yelling at the receptionist causing a disturbance.

Police made contact with Kenneth G Kruse (60) of Reedsburg who was cited for Disorderly Conduct.