Reedsburg Area Medical Center moves up the ranks as they are selected as one of Modern Healthcare’s top 100 places to work in healthcare! This year RAMC moves up to the 38th best places to work! This is the third time the Medical Center has achieved this prestigious honor, having ranked 43rd in 2020 and 46th in 2022! Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 2, 2023 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine.

“This is such an incredible accomplishment for our organization and community,” says Ryan Bohen, RAMC Director of Human Resources, “but it also speaks volumes about the incredible employees and work being done here at RAMC. As I reviewed the list of other organizations that placed on the list, I am blown away by seeing some of the extremely large organizations we ranked higher than, including large organizations and healthcare systems in Texas, Tennessee, Chicago, Florida and California. RAMC is over 625 team members strong, continuously growing and I could not be more proud of everyone who puts their heart and soul into providing the best healthcare and service. It shows!”

Pictured left to right – Members of Team RAMC attending the Best Places to Work gala in Chicago are: Cheri Brown, Lara Marcheske, Lisa Pertzborn, Ryan Bohen and Jessica Good.