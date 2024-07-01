Reedsburg Area Medical Center has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare for the 4th time, having previously received this prestigious honor in 2020, 2022 and 2023! Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring the ranked list of all the winners October 14 after the awards celebration on Thursday, October 10.

“What an incredible honor it is to receive this coveted recognition for the 4th time,” says RAMC President/CEO Bob Van Meeteren. “It is also an honor to work side by side with the best team members in the industry. We are the best because our team is comprised of the best of the best. I truly believe that being a boldly independent organization, where decisions are made right here at home, helps us to not only attract but also retain the best workforce around. I thank each and every one of our team members for contributing to the culture that makes RAMC consistently one of the Best Places to Work.”

RAMC Director of Human Resources Ryan Bohen agrees. “Reedsburg Area Medical Center is known for having wonderful benefits which is incredibly important but also, our team is family. We support each other, we strive to go beyond the expected in everything we do to be the best of the best and we are active ambassadors of not only our organization but the wonderful communities we serve.”

“With all the economic uncertainty, staffing challenges and folks wanting more flexible work set ups, every company has to get clever about how they attract and hold onto talent,” notes Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. “The winners of the 2024 Best Places to Work awards really get it. They show us how vital it is to understand what employees want and need right now. With healthcare shifting so much, finding the right people is a top priority, and the winners know that keeping their team happy is the key to business success.”

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

RAMC is pleased to enjoy this honor once again and will share the news of the ranking when it is learned on October 10!