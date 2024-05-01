Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes (Milk Bank WGL) and Reedsburg Area Medical Center have partnered to bring a new breast milk collection depot to Reedsburg. This joint effort increases access for approved donors and families in the area to donate lifesaving, critical nutrition for babies in need. The organizations welcomed the new depot with a grand opening ceremony on April 29th in the Birth Center at Reedsburg Area Medical Center.

“Reedsburg Area Medical Center is excited to provide this valuable service to local moms in Reedsburg and surrounding communities,” says Pam Dregney, RAMC Birth Center director. “Area moms have shown an increased interest in donating their precious breast milk and are excited about the prospect of helping other infants and families. I would also like to thank the RAMC Foundation for their very generous donation of the freezer to use for the donated breast milk.”

The milk depot at Reedsburg Area Medical Center collects human milk donations from healthy, lactating women who are approved donors through the Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes. The donations are then sent to the milk bank’s processing facility in Elk Grove Village, IL, where the milk is pasteurized to eliminate viruses and bacteria. The pasteurized milk is tested by a third-party lab and distributed to hospitals and outpatients in Wisconsin and Illinois.

“Donor milk is life-saving for medically fragile babies. Many of the smallest patients’ care plans rely on this essential nutrition. The families that can donate this invaluable resource are superheroes! We are so happy to partner with Reedsburg to provide this convenient drop-off location to the donors in the community.” said Amber Barnes BSN, RNC-NIC, IBCLC, clinical manager, Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes.

Individuals interested in donating through Milk Bank WGL please visit www.milkbankwgl.org or call 847-262-5134. The Milk Bank will guide all donors through the process of donating their breast milk. Approved donors must bring their donor ID number given by the Milk Bank when bringing their donation. Donations are gladly accepted by appointment by calling the RAMC Birth Center at 608-768-6251.

For more information on Reedsburg Area Medical Center visit ramchealth.com.