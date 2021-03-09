Reedsburg Area Medical Center’s (RAMC) online COVID-19 vaccination waiting list sign up is now available! Visit our website at ramchealth.com to sign up to be on our waiting list to receive your COVID-19 vaccination.

Current eligible groups:

Frontline health care personnel

Residents of long-term care

Police and fire personnel

Correctional staff

Adults ages 65 and older

Educators and child care

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long – term care programs

Some public – facing essential workers

Non- front line essential health care personnel

Facility staff and residents in congregate living settings

For a complete list of eligible groups visit dhs.wisconsin.gov. We also have this link on our website.

You do not need to be an RAMC patient to get onto our waiting list. We will reach out to you via phone to schedule your vaccination appointment. Remember, we have no control over the amount or type of vaccines we receive each week so this process takes time. We appreciate your patience.