Reedsburg Area Medical Center has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with their October 3 issue.

“I am so honored for RAMC to have earned this designation again, after having received it the first time in 2020.” says Bob Van Meeteren, Reedsburg Area Medical Center President/CEO. “There is no denying these last couple of years have been incredibly trying. Our team members have and continue to be, challenged more than ever before. Their energy, drive and commitment to our patients is unsurpassed and I could not be more proud to be part of this team. I also want to take this moment to thank the communities we serve. We are honored to be part of this community and to serve those who choose our organization as their medical home. We are committed to continue listening to our customers and grow in services as the needs of our communities grow. We listen and we hear you. Our relationships with our communities is sacred and we will never take your support for granted.”

“After the many stressors placed on the healthcare workforce during the pandemic and the resulting Great Resignation, we know those employees are battling burnout. Increased work volumes and their own physical and mental health challenges,” said Modern Healthcare Publisher Fawn Lopez. “The organizations that have focused significant resources and energy to support their staff throughout these especially challenging times deserve the loyalty of their teams and the recognition of the entire industry. At Modern Healthcare, we are honored to celebrate the Best Places to Work for demonstrating their commitment to their employees, and the communities they serve, with exemplary people care measures.”

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

Reedsburg Area Medical Center will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on September 29 in Nashville, Tennessee.