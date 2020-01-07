Red Ridge Ranch of Mauston lost 13 horses recently due to the poisonous blister beetle. Blister beetles are small insects that live in alfalfa hay that contain and secrete a toxin called cantharis in which causes ulceration and inflammation of the mouth, stomach and intestines. When the horses eat the contaminated hay they show symptoms of colic, weight loss, pain in the stomach, unable to stand and eventually death. The contaminated hay was purchases from out west.

The Mauston Horse Stable is setting up a gofundme page to help with the costs of medical expenses and their loss of winter hay. They also are setting up the page so more people are aware of the deadly Blister Beetle. If anyone has experienced any horse related deaths and purchased hay from out west or have any questions please call or text me Cindy 608-548-4200.

Here is a link to their GoFundMe Page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/horse-tradegy-blister-beetle-hay