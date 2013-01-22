Krissy Ngo joins Mile Bluff as another new addition to the hospitalist team. Having recently graduated with her degree from Duke University, Krissy is eager to provide care to patients in Mauston.

“In undergraduate school, I realized that I wanted to directly impact patient care,” recalled Krissy. “I enjoy caring for high-acuity patients and figuring out the diagnosis that caused patients to be admitted to the hospital. I am a fast-paced and organized person, so the inpatient setting fits my personality.”

Krissy continued, “I truly enjoy the patient interactions and being allowed to take care of them. I feel humbled by the resilience of many patients who come to us. As someone who is entering their life at a difficult time, I feel privileged when I gain their trust.”

As a member of the hospital medicine team, Krissy will provide leadership to help determine the best course of treatment for hospital patients. “I believe that every member of the care team should have an understanding of the medical plan and what will be happening – including the patient,” said Krissy. “I feel this creates less tension for everyone. I ensure patients know

the medical plan while they are in the hospital, including the ‘what’ and ‘why’ of what we are doing.”

When she isn’t providing care, Krissy is an avid backpacker and enjoys multiple-day hiking trips across the country. She is also a powerlifter who has competed in multiple competitions throughout the past six years.

Mile Bluff Medical Center is pleased to welcome these providers to the healthcare team!