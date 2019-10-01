Beginning Monday, Jan. 25, adults ages 65 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Reedsburg Area Medical Center receives a small number of vaccines every week, allocated by the state of Wisconsin. We have no control over the number we receive and we ask for your patience as this process will take some time.

We will begin reaching out to our patients directly. Because there are so many needing vaccinations we will be calling our patients in order of age. Please rest assured that you will not be missed.

It is important to note that once your vaccine appointment is scheduled, if you need to cancel it for any reason, PLEASE call ahead so we do not withhold someone else receiving it. Because two vaccines are necessary, your second dose will also be scheduled.

If you are not a current patient or have not received care at RAMC but live in the Reedsburg or surrounding area, please call us at 524-8611 and we will add you to our call list.

There is no cost to receive the vaccine. An administration fee will be charged but rest assured it is covered 100% by your insurance or the federal government.

As always, for the latest information please visit the COVID resource page at www.ramchealth.com. Thank you!