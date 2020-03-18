Beginning at 7am on Wednesday, March 18, we will be implementing the following precautions:

Physicians Group including Walk-In Care

Patients are asked to use the main hospital entrance as the Physicians Group parking lot entrance off of North Dewey Avenue will be temporarily closed. A team member will greet each car. Those with respiratory symptoms will proceed to and park at a special medical tent where healthcare professionals including doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants will be providing screenings to determine the level of care needed.

Those without respiratory symptoms seeking Walk- In Care, Community Pharmacy and patients with appointments will be greeted and then proceed to the Physicians Group entrance where they will be screened just inside the main entrance. We follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines in when asking all of our patients and visitors screening questions and will be checking temperatures. Instruction will be provided after screening.

Remember – One symptom-free support person per patient. Parents, please do not bring children to appointments if they are not being seen.

NOTE – WE HAVE A LIMITED SUPPLY OF COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS) TEST KITS AS THEY ARE RATIONED BY THE STATE. KNOW THAT WE ARE CONTINUOUSLY ORDERING THESE TEST KITS BUT HAVE NO CONTROL OVER THE NUMBER WE RECEIVE. THEREFORE, WE ARE CAREFUL AND DILIGENT IN OUR SCREENING PROCESS TO DETERMINE EACH PERSON’S NEED FOR TESTING.

Hospital

A team member will greet every patient and visitor and ask the screening questions guided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will be checking temperatures. Instruction will be provided after screening.

Remember – One symptom-free visitor/primary support person per patient at one time. For end of life situations there is no limit to the number of visitors as long as they are symptom-free.

THE HOSPITAL MAIN ENTRANCE DOORS WILL BE LOCKED UNTIL 7AM. IF IT IS AN EMERGENCY, PLEASE GO TO THE EMERGENCY ROOM. LABORATORY SERVICES WILL ALSO REMAIN CLOSED TO OUTPATIENTS UNTIL 7AM.

Specialty Group

A team member will greet every patient and support person and ask the screening questions guided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will be checking temperatures. Instruction will be provided after screening.

Remember – One symptom-free support person per patient please.

THE SPECIALTY GROUP MAIN ENTRANCE DOORS WILL REMAIN LOCKED UNTIL 8AM.

Surgery Center

This entrance will be locked until further notice. All surgery patients and their guests are asked to enter through the main hospital entrance and will be screened.

RAMC Viking Pharmacy (located inside Viking Village Foods)

Complimentary blood pressure and blood sugar screenings are suspended until further notice.

SENIOR LIFE CENTER

Closed to outside visitors except for end-of-life situations as long as they are symptom-free. We are helping our residents and tenants stay connected with friends and loved ones via phone calls, FaceTime and other electronic means.

IF AT ANY TIME YOU EXPERIENCE SEVERE SHORTNESS OF BREATH OR DIFFICULTY BREATHING, PERSISTENT PAIN OR PRESSURE IN THE CHEST, NEW CONFUSION OR INABILITY TO AROUSE, BLUSISH LIPS OR FACE OR FEEL EXTREMELY ILL, PLEASE GO TO THE EMERGENCY ROOM, CALLING FIRST TO ALLOW THEM TO PREPARE FOR YOUR ARRIVAL. ER IS OPEN 24/7.