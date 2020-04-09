Wisconsin has come up with a collective way to give your feel-good endorphins a boost during all this downtime: “Jump Around.”

The House of Pain song that has been a proud crowd tradition at University of Wisconsin Badgers football games at Camp Randall Stadium for 21 years has spilled out to people’s driveways during the coronavirus outbreak. It’s on its way to becoming a can’t-resist weekly Saturday afternoon decompress — a giddy 3½-minute break from the troubles of the world.

The “Jump Around Wisconsin” movement gained momentum on Saturday after many radio stations around the state agreed to play the song at 3 p.m. and encourage their listeners to get outside and, you know, jump around. Lift your feet, lift your spirits.

WRJC’s Now 92.1 FM is one of these stations Be sure to Tune in at 3PM and share your pictures and videos with us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/92one/