WRJC NOW 92.1 FM is part of The “Jump Around Wisconsin” movement join us on Saturday Afternoon along with many radio stations around the state as we play the song JUMP AROUND at 3 p.m. and encourage our listeners to get outside and, you know, jump around. Lift your feet, lift your spirits.

Be sure to Tune in at 3PM and share your pictures and videos with us on Facebook

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/92one/