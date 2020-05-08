***PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT ROAD CLOSED***

The New Lisbon Police Department would like to inform the public of a road project that will be recommencing May 11, 2020 on South Monroe Street (State Road 80) between County Road B and South Adams Street.

Please see the attached travel routes as some changes have been changed.

General traffic (non-semi/ heavy load)- Alternate travel routes/detour are as follows: Travelers south of New Lisbon that are traveling northbound on State Road 80 can make a left-turn on County Road B and proceed to County Road A where they will then take a right-turn and enter the city. Travelers north of the construction area heading southbound on State Road 80 will need to travel westbound on County Road A to County Road B, make a left turn, and proceed to State Road 80. (Attached is a Detour Route in YELLOW).

Semi-Tractor Trailers (Heavy Loads)- Alternate travel routes/detours are as follows. Semi-tractor trailers (heavy loads) south of New Lisbon are requested to take State Highway 82 from the City of Elroy to the City of Mauston and travel US Highway 12/26 or State Road 58 north. Semi-tractor trailers (heavy loads) north of New Lisbon are requested to travel US Highway 12/16 or State Road 58 to Mauston and westbound on State Highway 82 into the City of Elroy. (Attached is a detour map)

As previously posted on social media by this agency it is our priority to keep construction crews and motorists as safe as possible in these areas. And as a reminder when “Road Closed” signs are posted this does not permit local traffic to travel through the construction site to avoid the detour route(s).

Speaking with our Public Works Director Nick Wyss the State Road 80 project is projected to last 25 working days. As this project progresses this agency will provide updated information.

If you have questions, feel free to contact our agency at 608-562-3333 or the New Lisbon Public Works Director Nick Wyss at 608-562-5213.