Residents of a western Wisconsin county are being informed about a convicted sex offender who is moving in. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that 25-year-old Trenton Burnstad will be released from a state corrections facility Thursday and will be moving into a residence in the Township of Wells. Burnstad was convicted of third-degree sexual assault, exposing a child to harmful materials, and exposing genitals to a child. The crimes were committed between 2014 and 2016.