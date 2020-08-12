The Juneau County Health Department is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak during the Juneau County Youth Livestock Expo in Mauston. An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days). The health department and event organizers have been in contact related to the exposure.

If you attended the event between Tuesday, July 28, 2020 and Thursday, July 30, 2020, you may have been exposed to COVID-19. If you are experiencing any symptoms (headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever, digestive discomfort), please contact your healthcare provider. You can view a full list of symptoms here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

COVID-19 can spread from person to person. There is currently no vaccine and no treatment, so prevention is key. To stop the spread of illness, it is important to:

• Practice social distancing and keep six feet of distance between you and non-household members.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer.

• Wear a cloth face-covering while in public.

• Stay home when sick.

• Avoid touching your face.

To receive the most up-to-date information regarding the COVID-19 response in Juneau County, please follow the Juneau County Health Department on Facebook or refer to the Juneau County Emergency Information Page: http://www.co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html