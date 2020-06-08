On June 6th, 2020 at 11:50 PM a motorcycle driven by Michael Mowery, age 45 of rural Viroqua crashed in the Town of Jefferson. Michael was northbound on County Road B near Springville Road when his cycle struck a deer in the roadway. Both Michael and his passenger, April Dobson age 43, of Richland Center, WI. were ejected from the motorcycle. Michael was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries, then transferred to Gundersen Health Care in Lacrosse. April was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. No helmets were used at the time of crash. Viroqua Police Department, Viroqua Fire Department, and Tri-State Ambulances Service assisted at the scene.