Tuesday, July 14, 2020

COVID-19 has brought unprecedented times for all Wisconsinites and presented schools with unique challenges to educating children. All Juneau County public school districts, St. Patrick’s, and St. Paul’s have been collaborating closely with the Juneau County Health Department throughout the COVID-19 response and are proactively preparing for school in the fall.

We understand the immense impact these decisions will have on the families and children we serve. Our organizations are reviewing guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The course of the pandemic is unpredictable and we are developing plans that will allow for flexibility and responsiveness based on current environments. Change is the only constant during these times and we ask our staff, students, and families for understanding during these difficult times. Our school districts are committed to educating the children in our community and will base decisions on

data and public health prevention strategies. Each district is assessing guidelines to tailor public health recommendations for their specific school environments. Options range from online-only instruction, all in-person classes, or a hybrid of the two. With every option, there will be compromise and there is risk of COVID-19 spread with any level of in-person instruction. We commit to minimizing the risk but it will never be zero. Our districts will work with all students, staff, and families who may be at higher risk of COVID-19 complications due to age or underlying medical conditions.

While we do not know what the fall will bring, we do know it will take all of us to contain the spread of COVID-19. Please follow public health guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our community to give our kids the best chance at in-person instruction.