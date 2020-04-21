On 4/21/20 Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received information related to a scam call that may be prevalent in Monroe County. The scammer used a spoofed number to make it appear that the call was coming from Monroe County and indicated they were with the Monroe County Health Department. During the phone call the scammer attempted to gain Medicare information.

The Health Department and Sheriff’s Office want to remind residents to be vigilant for people who try to take advantage of others, financially, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Monroe County will never ask for medical or bank information like this over the phone. If you are ever unsure, hang up and call back to the Monroe County Department directly.