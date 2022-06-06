Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says the people whose names were on an accused killer’s list of targets have been notified. Authorities say Douglas K. Uhde shot retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer to death Friday. Uhde is listed in critical condition after apparently shooting himself after killing the judge. Uhde was found in the basement of the judge’s home. Some unnamed sources say Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and U-S Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell were on the list, but Kaul won’t confirm that information. The attorney general does say all of the potential targets are safe.