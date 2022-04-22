Alecia Pellegrini-Kast has announced her candidacy for Juneau County Clerk of Circuit Court.

In a statement Pellegrini-Kast says:

I would like to take this opportunity to announce to the citizens of Juneau County my Republican candidacy for the Juneau County Clerk of Circuit Court.

I have been employed by Juneau County since 2014, starting with the Finance Department. I was hired in 2019, by the then Clerk of Circuit Court, Patty Schluter. I will be a diligent, hardworking Clerk of Circuit Court.

I have been a lifelong resident of Juneau County, growing up outside of Mauston on a dairy farm and have served and volunteered on the Juneau County Dairy Council, Mauston Wrestling Club as treasurer and most recently a member of the Mauston/Lyndon Station Sharing supper.

I would appreciate your support on August 9th.