A blast from the past is back: Elroy’s Party in the Park is back this Saturday featuring the Bellamy Brothers, Tom Wopat, The Rick Nelson Tribute Band and more. It begins this Saturday in the Elroy Fairgrounds with gates opening at 11am and music starting at 1pm. Tickets are $25 or $30 at the gate. You can call 1-800-331-1225 for tickets or more information. Shuttle services are available from multiple Elroy locations. The event is presented by NTM inc. They ask that you do not bring carry-ins or any political flags.