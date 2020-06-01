Jerry J Sorenson, 58 years of age, from Necedah, Wisconsin has been arrested by the Wisconsin

State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 8th offense.

On Sunday May 31st, A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper observed a vehicle make a wide turn and

then deviate from his designated lane. The vehicle then traveled a short distance on the right

shoulder of the road. The Trooper conducted a traffic stop. Upon making contact with the driver,

the Trooper observed multiple signs of impairment, and after administering SFSTs, the driver was

arrested for OWI 8th offense.

“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6,

Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is

presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”

###