Two New Lisbon residents are being charged after a reported drug overdose. 52 year old Roy Wood is facing a charge of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place. 32 year old Tim Wood is facing charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A police officer reported to the New Lisbon residence in September for a report of an overdose. The officer has responded to this same residence about 26 times for reports of overdoses during this calendar year. The officer was eventually able to get Tim Wood to come out of unconsciousness. The officer was able to get a search warrant for the residence and multiple grams of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia was found.