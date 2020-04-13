Benefits will be available April 12 and April 26

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced today that more than 215,000 FoodShare households will be receiving additional benefits. These benefits will help those Wisconsin families stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The effects of the pandemic have been hard on all Wisconsinites, but especially hard on the most vulnerable people in our state,” said Andrea Palm, Secretary-designee of the Department of Health Services. “The ability for eligible households to access additional FoodShare benefits during this public health emergency provides an important lifeline to one of our most basic human needs.”