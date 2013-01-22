A Necedah man is facing charges for being “out of control”. On February 9th local authorities reported to a Prairie Street residence in Mauston for a report of a 20 year old male being “out of control”. Authorities entered the home and made contact with the 20 year old as well as witnesses. The witnesses said Alex Merritt-Young was acting out and in possession of Tramadol and “pot”. Merritt-Young said he caused the disturbance because due to a household dispute over chores. He said he was unable to help out with chores due to a leg injury. Merritt-Young did not have a prescription for the Tramadol. He was allegedly taking it for his injury. Merritt-Young was placed under arrest for the disturbance and having marijuana on him. He faces charges of Possession of THC, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, and 2 counts of Felony Bail Jumping.