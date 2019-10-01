The City of Mauston has an opportunity to apply for a large Federal grant through HUD for the development of affordable housing in unused, obsolete commercial space in a historic, traditional downtown business district. These funds would be a great complement to the TIF and other housing funds the City has to invest. This is a long-shot grant, whose application is due by the end of January, and will require a lot of paperwork and that if awarded will come with a lot of strings attached. But this could be a windfall if we find the right partner to apply with. If you’re the owner of a building with the potential for housing development in our downtown, and are interested in learning more, please contact Randy Reeg at Mauston City Hall as soon as possible!