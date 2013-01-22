An Ontario woman is facing charges for Operating After Revocation-Drunk Driving Related after driving her car into a watery ditch in early summer. Police responded to the crash on Highway 33 in the Town of Sheldon. There was nobody in the vehicle when authorities arrived. Authorities located the driver, 39 year old Amy Simonson, who said she was texting and driving when she went off the road way into the watery ditch. She told authorities she was going to have the vehicle pulled from the ditch later that day.