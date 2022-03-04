A 21 year old Ontario man is facing charges after leading authorities on a high speed chase thru Elroy. 21 year old Tyler King allegedly drove over 110mph during the pursuit. Authorities initially spotted the vehicle driving with only one headlight operational and initiated a traffic stop. A traffic stop was initiated but after pulling over King accelerated his car taking off leading to the high speed chase. King fled into Monroe County where the officer was told to terminate the pursuit. Authorities later made contact with King who admitted to topping out a speed of 110mph. King faces a charge of Felony Attempt to Flee or Elude an Officer (repeat offense). The incident took place on January 30th.